$38.54 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report $38.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.42 million and the highest is $38.66 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $147.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $147.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $15,032,291.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

