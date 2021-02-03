3,800 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 194,167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,734,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 24,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.