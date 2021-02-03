41,000 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. 3,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.