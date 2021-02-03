$431.48 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce sales of $431.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $446.51 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. 444,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,104 shares of company stock worth $7,901,258. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

