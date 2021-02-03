4,460 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after buying an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1,458.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 131,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 118.8% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $332.33 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.24 and its 200 day moving average is $306.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,570,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $73,678,357.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.