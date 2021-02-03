4,522 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

MDT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.63. 4,601,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,034. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.