47,950 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 234,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,989. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

