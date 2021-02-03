51,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,595,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,712,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

