$53.24 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $53.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.55 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $197.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $211.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.85 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $364.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

LSPD stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.71. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $79.03.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

