5,434 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 330,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,333. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.