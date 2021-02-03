55 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

TSLA traded down $17.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $855.02. 792,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $766.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.40. The firm has a market cap of $810.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,723.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

