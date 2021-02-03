5,703 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

