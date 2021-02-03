68,400 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avnet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 491.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

