$706.52 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to announce $706.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

