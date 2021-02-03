7,500 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $23,559,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $14,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 337,109 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 299,459 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

