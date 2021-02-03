79,612 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

