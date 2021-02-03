$805.97 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report sales of $805.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the lowest is $765.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 49.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

