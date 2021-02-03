$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce $83.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.82 million. Plug Power posted sales of $91.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $299.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $310.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $439.11 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $474.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

PLUG opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.