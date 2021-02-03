9,022 Shares in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 56.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 412,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

