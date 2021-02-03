995 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

