AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Announces Earnings Results

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,332. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.