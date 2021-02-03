AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

ELUXY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 142,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,332. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

