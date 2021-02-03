AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.