AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.32-12.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.19. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.32-12.52 EPS.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

