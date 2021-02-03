Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading 15.3% Higher

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.34. 6,566,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 3,026,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,641 shares of company stock valued at $595,533. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

