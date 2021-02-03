Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.1%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.00. 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.8709 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.