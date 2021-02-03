Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.5 days.

Shares of ACRFF opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. Accor has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

