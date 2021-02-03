Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

