Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $121.12.

