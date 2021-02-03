Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 293,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 694,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,501. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

