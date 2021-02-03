Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,471,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,373,342. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.