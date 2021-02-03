Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 60,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

