ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ACM Research also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

ACM Research stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $113.87.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

