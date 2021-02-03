Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Up 5.2%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.29. 523,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 507,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $333,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

