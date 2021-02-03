Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

ATVI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

