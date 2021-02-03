Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

