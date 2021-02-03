Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.81. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 52,897 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.