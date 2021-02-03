Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor Sells 2,813 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,813 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $158,962.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $132,346.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.