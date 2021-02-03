AdEx Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00894588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04676190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

