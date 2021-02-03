Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

