Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 4.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

