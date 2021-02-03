Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,665.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $481.26. 38,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.