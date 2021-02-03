Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.87. 53,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,777. The stock has a market cap of $230.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.80. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

