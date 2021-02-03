Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $40.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

