Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

