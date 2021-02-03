Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Head to Head Review

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Continental Resources alerts:

This table compares Continental Resources and Advantage Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.63 billion 1.60 $775.64 million $2.25 9.01 Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.53 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91% Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24%

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Continental Resources and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 17 5 0 2.08 Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 5 0 2.71

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.64, indicating a potential downside of 17.73%. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 1,619 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 707 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.