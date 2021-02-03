AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,885 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.18. The company had a trading volume of 865,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,130. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

