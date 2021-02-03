AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 138.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,578. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $96.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97.

