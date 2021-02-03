AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.99. 191,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,765. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

