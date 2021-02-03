Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as high as $16.61. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 323,616 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.31.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

